Chris Paul can’t guard anyone and everybody knows it, Patrick Beverley says

Paul had a bad performance against the Mavericks in Game 7 on Sunday night

By Sam Amico | OutKick
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley is one of the feistiest players in the NBA. Maybe the hands-down feistiest.

He is always everywhere on the floor, at all times. He plays fast, he talks junk, he backs down from no one — ever. Every coach wishes every player gave the type of effort Beverley exhibits, and he does so every night.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) looks at his hands after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) looks at his hands after a foul call against the Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter during an NBA basketball game Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King)

Beverley is known for speaking the truth, at least as he sees it, and that didn’t change during an appearance on "Get Up," on Monday. Beverley was talking about the Phoenix Suns’ ugly Game 7 loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Along the way, Beverley addressed the topic of Chris Paul, and more specifically, Paul’s defense.

"He can’t guard," Beverley said, shrugging his shoulders. "He literally can’t guard."

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) works to pass the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and Reggie Bullock, right, defend in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas. 

Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) works to pass the ball as Dallas Mavericks forward Maxi Kleber (42) and Reggie Bullock, right, defend in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Sunday, May 8, 2022, in Dallas.  (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

This caused Stephen A. Smith to seek further explanation. Beverley was happy to elaborate.

"He can’t … everyone knows that," Beverley added. "CP can’t guard nobody man. Everybody in the NBA know that."

Beverley proceeded to call Paul "cone," as in a traffic cone that just stays in one spot. That is how he summed up Paul’s defense.

"Like in the summertime, you got a (traffic) cone. You make a move, and what does the cone do?" Beverley asked, knowing the answer.

"He’s a cone. Stop playin’ man," he said in Smith’s direction. "Everyone knows that. Everyone knows that. Y’all don’t want to except that."

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Chris Paul #3 of the Phoenix Suns looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks during Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Western Conference Semifinals on May 12, 2022 at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Glenn James/NBAE via Getty Images)

If you remember, Beverley gave Paul a massive shove from behind during a timeout in the 2021 playoffs, when Beverley was playing for the Los Angeles Clippers. So clearly, Beverley is not a fan. All he did Monday was reiterated that.