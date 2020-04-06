Pat Riley injured his hip freaking out on Miami Heat at halftime of game, Udonis Haslem reveals

Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem is the organization’s longest-tenured player and it is no doubt he must have some incredible stories about team president Pat Riley.

Haslem shared one story in an Instagram Live chat with former teammate Dwyane Wade. The two were talking about the early days of them on the Heat and Haslem talked about the one time Riley hurt himself during a game.

“I don’t remember what game it was, but he came in at half time. He got mad, he cussed us out, and kicked the door. And when you see his ass in about two weeks, you find out he had hip surgery, a bruised hip from kicking the door,” Haslem said

“He kicked the door. And we didn’t see Riles for about two weeks. Everybody was like, ‘Where’s Riles at, man?’ Riles snuck out and had hip surgery because he blew out his hip kicking the door.”

It’s unclear in which game the outburst took place. Riley was the team’s head coach from 1995 to 2008. Haslem joined the team before the 2003-04 season.

Haslem played in three games during the 2019-20 season before it was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. He hadn’t played more than 30 games in a season since the 2015-16 season.