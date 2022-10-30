Panthers' wild Hail Mary touchdown wasted as penalty and kicking woes lead to Falcons win

The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons had an epic end to their battle for first place in the NFC South on Sunday.

The Falcons won the game, 37-34, but not before several wild moments.

The Panthers made an incredible play to tie the game against the Falcons, but an over-the-top celebration appeared to have cost the team the win in regulation.

With 23 seconds left in the game and Carolina down six points, P.J. Walker took the snap from their own 38-yard line and scrambled to his left to find more room to throw. He launched the ball down to Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore who was somehow hit in stride in the end zone for the score.

Moore removed his helmet and embraced some fans in his celebration to tie the game, 34-34.

There was an unsportsmanlike penalty on Moore for the celebration and forced Carolina to kick the point-after from a bit farther back. Eddy Pineiro missed the kick and the game eventually went into overtime.

On the Falcons’ overtime drive, Marcus Mariota threw an interception to Panthers cornerback C.J. Henderson, and he gave it a big return to put the Panthers in field-goal range. It was Mariota’s second interception of the day.

Pineiro had a chance at redemption again but missed the game-winning field goal wide left.

Later in overtime, Mariota would get some big yards on a quarterback keeper to set the Falcons up with about three minutes to play in the final period.

Younghoe Koo nailed the 41-yard field goal to win the wild game.

Walker would finish 19-for-36 with 317 passing yards and the game-tying touchdown. Panthers running back D’Onta Foreman got the bulk of the carries for an injured Chuba Hubbard. He had 118 yards on the ground and three touchdowns. Moore led the way with six catches for 152 yards and the score.

For the Falcons, Mariota had three touchdown passes and 253 yards through the air. He added 43 yards on the ground. Kyle Pitts, Damiere Byrd and Tyler Allgeier each had a touchdown catch.

Atlanta improved to 4-4 on the season and took over sole possession of first place in the division. Carolina fell to 2-6.