Panthers-focused podcast signs off with team mired in on-field issues, playoff drought

The Carolina Panthers showed promise in Week 3, soundly defeating the Atlanta Falcons. A week after Carolina’s 30-0 victory, the New England Patriots dominated the Panthers.

Carolina has not advanced to the NFL playoffs since the 2017 season. David Tepper purchased the team from franchise founder Jerry Richardson in 2018. The ensuing years have been filled with significantly more losses than wins.

The team is off to a 1-3 start this year. The Panthers have not finished a season with a winning record or qualified for the playoffs under Tepper's stewardship. The ongoing misery in Charlotee prompted a popular Panthers-centric podcast to throw in the towel.

The "MeowMix: A Carolina Panthers Podcast" announced it will cease operations. The podcast cited the Panthers' string of poor performances, the hosts stating they can no longer explain losing time with their loved ones on Sundays.

"MeowMix: A Carolina Panthers Podcast" debuted in 2019.

"Hi all. MeowMix: A Carolina Panthers Podcast, is going on indefinite hiatus. Stephen and Jerry have enjoyed bringing everyone our thoughts on the team since our first episode on July 30, 2019. In that time we have dedicated several hours a week to the production of the podcast, be it watching film, outlining the show, recording, editing, and general planning. We've met some incredible people along the way and built small but amazing community of Panthers fans who enjoy our, '2 guys talking football at a bar,' style," a statement posted to the podcast's X account said.

Injuries have defined the early portion of the Panthers' 2025 season. Starting running back Chuba Hubbard will become the latest key player to miss action after he was ruled out for Week 5.

Panthers coach Dave Canales acknowledged the impact injuries can have, but said the team will still

"We know that it has an affect," Canales said. "I can't think that way, and the players can't think that way. We trust these guys to execute and go out there."

Multiple coaches have been hired and subsequently fired since he took control of the team. Carolina has a combined record of 37-83 since 2018.

The Panthers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

