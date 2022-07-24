Panthers acquire Matthew Tkachuk in blockbuster trade with Flames

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Matthew Tkachuk is the latest Calgary Flames superstar to be on the move this NHL offseason.

The Flames dealt Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade Friday. Calgary received winger Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Matthew is a tenacious, physical competitor who possesses a tremendously unique skill set," Florida general manager Bill Zito said in a statement.

"He is a consistent elite offensive contributor and has emerged as one of the most complete and dynamic young players in the National Hockey League. We are thrilled to be able to add a generational talent to our lineup.

"We would like to thank Jonathan and MacKenzie for their immense contributions to the Florida Panthers, both on and off the ice, during their tenures in South Florida. They have both blossomed into exceptional athletes and people. Their contributions as players and people made an indelible mark on our franchise."

The Panthers and Tkachuk also agreed to an eight-year extension worth up to $76 million, according to The Associated Press. Tkachuk turned down an extension offer from the Flames before he was traded.

Florida had the best record in the NHL last season, going 58-18-6 and winning the Presidents Trophy. But it didn’t translate into a deep run into the playoffs.

Huberdeau was one of the Panthers’ top players, leading the team with 115 points – 30 goals and 85 assists. Weegar had eight goals and 36 assists for 44 points.

Tkachuk had his best season in 2021-22, scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists for 104 points.

Calgary will enter the 2022-23 season without its two best players from the last few years. Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the offseason.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.