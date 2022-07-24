Expand / Collapse search
Florida Panthers
Published

Panthers acquire Matthew Tkachuk in blockbuster trade with Flames

The Flames have lost two of their top players this offseason

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Matthew Tkachuk is the latest Calgary Flames superstar to be on the move this NHL offseason.

The Flames dealt Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in a blockbuster trade Friday. Calgary received winger Jonathan Huberdeau, defenseman MacKenzie Weegar, prospect Cole Schwindt and a lottery-protected first-round selection in the 2025 NHL Draft.

"Matthew is a tenacious, physical competitor who possesses a tremendously unique skill set," Florida general manager Bill Zito said in a statement. 

"He is a consistent elite offensive contributor and has emerged as one of the most complete and dynamic young players in the National Hockey League. We are thrilled to be able to add a generational talent to our lineup.

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames in action against the Dallas Stars during Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome May 15, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. 

Matthew Tkachuk of the Calgary Flames in action against the Dallas Stars during Game 7 of the first round of the 2022 Stanley Cup playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome May 15, 2022, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.  (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

"We would like to thank Jonathan and MacKenzie for their immense contributions to the Florida Panthers, both on and off the ice, during their tenures in South Florida. They have both blossomed into exceptional athletes and people. Their contributions as players and people made an indelible mark on our franchise."

The Panthers and Tkachuk also agreed to an eight-year extension worth up to $76 million, according to The Associated Press. Tkachuk turned down an extension offer from the Flames before he was traded.

The Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates during the third period of a game against the New York Islanders April 19, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y. 

The Florida Panthers' Jonathan Huberdeau (11) skates during the third period of a game against the New York Islanders April 19, 2022, in Elmont, N.Y.  (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

Florida had the best record in the NHL last season, going 58-18-6 and winning the Presidents Trophy. But it didn’t translate into a deep run into the playoffs.

Huberdeau was one of the Panthers’ top players, leading the team with 115 points – 30 goals and 85 assists. Weegar had eight goals and 36 assists for 44 points.

Tkachuk had his best season in 2021-22, scoring 42 goals and adding 62 assists for 104 points.

Calgary Flames right wing Matthew Tkachuk gets pulled from a scrum during a game against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs May 24, 2022, at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Calgary Flames right wing Matthew Tkachuk gets pulled from a scrum during a game against the Edmonton Oilers in the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs May 24, 2022, at Rogers Place in Edmonton. (Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Calgary will enter the 2022-23 season without its two best players from the last few years. Johnny Gaudreau signed with the Columbus Blue Jackets in the offseason. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

