Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Stanley Cup Playoffs
Published

Matthew Tkachuk's dad refuses to throw hat to celebrate Flames star's three-goal game

Matthew Tkachuk's hat trick led fans to throw hats on the Scotiabank Saddledome

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Keith Tkachuk watched his son Matthew Tkachuk score a hat trick in the Calgary Flames’ 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup.

Tkachuk got on the board in the second period to put Calgary up 6-2. In the third period, he helped the Flames separate themselves from the Oilers late in the game with a goal at the 8:55 mark and the 17:49 mark.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Former NHL player Keith Tkachuk attends the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center on June 24, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois.

Former NHL player Keith Tkachuk attends the 2017 NHL Draft at United Center on June 24, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois. (Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Fans threw their hats to celebrate Tkachuk’s three-goal game at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Most fans, except for Keith Tkachuk. Fans around the legendary winger were trying to get him to throw the hat, but he declined every time.

OILERS VS FLAMES GAME 1 SCORE: MATTHEW TKACHUK'S HAT TRICK, OFFENSIVE EXPLOSION LIFTS CALGARY TO VICTORY

Flames fans throw their hats on the ice after Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome on May 18, 2022, in Calgary, Canada.

Flames fans throw their hats on the ice after Matthew Tkachuk scored a hat trick against the Edmonton Oilers at Scotiabank Saddledome on May 18, 2022, in Calgary, Canada. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

Matthew Tkachuk wasn’t happy with the team’s performance even as Flames fans were calling for 10 goals by the end of the game. Calgary’s nine goals were tied for the most in franchise playoff history.

"Not good. Not good at all," Tkachuk said. "Probably our worst game of the playoffs so far. We got super-lucky.... That’s just not the recipe for success. Maybe we win this one, but we’re not going to win many more if we’re going to play like that."

Flames coach Daryl Sutter called the Game 1 win a "strange game."

Matthew Tkachuk of the Flames celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 18, 2022, in Calgary.

Matthew Tkachuk of the Flames celebrates after scoring against the Edmonton Oilers during the second round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs on May 18, 2022, in Calgary. (Derek Leung/Getty Images)

"We scored on our first two shots and there were probably six different games out there," Sutter said. "Take the win. Move on."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Game 2 is set for Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.