Matthew Tkachuk's dad refuses to throw hat to celebrate Flames star's three-goal game

Keith Tkachuk watched his son Matthew Tkachuk score a hat trick in the Calgary Flames’ 9-6 win over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their Western Conference semifinals matchup.

Tkachuk got on the board in the second period to put Calgary up 6-2. In the third period, he helped the Flames separate themselves from the Oilers late in the game with a goal at the 8:55 mark and the 17:49 mark.

Fans threw their hats to celebrate Tkachuk’s three-goal game at the Scotiabank Saddledome. Most fans, except for Keith Tkachuk. Fans around the legendary winger were trying to get him to throw the hat, but he declined every time.

Matthew Tkachuk wasn’t happy with the team’s performance even as Flames fans were calling for 10 goals by the end of the game. Calgary’s nine goals were tied for the most in franchise playoff history.

"Not good. Not good at all," Tkachuk said. "Probably our worst game of the playoffs so far. We got super-lucky.... That’s just not the recipe for success. Maybe we win this one, but we’re not going to win many more if we’re going to play like that."

Flames coach Daryl Sutter called the Game 1 win a "strange game."

"We scored on our first two shots and there were probably six different games out there," Sutter said. "Take the win. Move on."

Game 2 is set for Friday at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.