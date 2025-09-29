Expand / Collapse search
Ryder Cup

Paige Spiranac slams unruly fan behavior at Ryder Cup: 'It needs to change across all sports'

Fans heckled Rory McIlroy throughout the event

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Police confront fan after yelling expletives at Rory McIlroy Video

Police confront fan after yelling expletives at Rory McIlroy

A fan who yelled an expletive at Rory McIlroy is confronted by boosted security on the first hole at Bethpage Black.

Unruly fan behavior was the talk of the Ryder Cup as European golfers took the brunt of the heckling from American fans at Bethpage Black in New York.

Some fans may have gone over the line with their chanting toward Rory McIlroy. Fans fired off multiple expletives toward him throughout the weekend. It got intense on Saturday when McIlroy refused to putt until fans quieted down.

Paige Spiranac at the US Open

Paige Spiranac attends the 2025 US Open with Maestro Dobel Tequila, the "Official Tequila" of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 28, 2025 in New York City. (Anna Webber/Getty Images for Maestro Dobel Tequila)

Europe eventually won the Ryder Cup on Sunday, but it was the outbursts from the gallery that were still a hot topic of conversation. Golf influencer Paige Spiranac wrote on X that there was no place for those types of incidents.

"I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports," she wrote.

Spiranac recalled going to a football game where she had a questionable experience.

Rory McIlroy and Luke Donald

Europe captain Luke Donald and Rory McIlroy celebrates after a putt on the 15th hole at Bethpage Black golf course during the Ryder Cup golf tournament, Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

"I was at a football game recently and this man in front of me was disgustingly drunk, yelling the most vile s--- to players and opposing fans in the stands, spilling his drink everywhere, wanting to fight people, and it completely ruined the experience for me and everyone around him," she wrote.

"What was interesting was that his young (maybe 7 years old) nephew was right next to him listening to everything. At one point the kid started copying him and was yelling the same things and the family was laughing. This behavior is taught."

Spiranac added that she didn’t expect anyone to sit quietly during a sporting event, but there was no room for continually crossing the line.

Rory McIlroy holds Ryder Cup

Europe's Rory McIlroy poses with the trophy after winning the Ryder Cup golf tournament against the United States on the Bethpage Black golf course, Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025, in Farmingdale, New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

"I’m not saying you have to sit quietly. You can have passion, chirp, have fun banter, enjoy yourself at the event or game but there’s a line and it’s crossed so many times now."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

