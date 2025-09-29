Paige Spiranac slams unruly fan behavior at Ryder Cup: 'It needs to change across all sports'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Unruly fan behavior was the talk of the Ryder Cup as European golfers took the brunt of the heckling from American fans at Bethpage Black in New York.

Some fans may have gone over the line with their chanting toward Rory McIlroy. Fans fired off multiple expletives toward him throughout the weekend. It got intense on Saturday when McIlroy refused to putt until fans quieted down.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Europe eventually won the Ryder Cup on Sunday, but it was the outbursts from the gallery that were still a hot topic of conversation. Golf influencer Paige Spiranac wrote on X that there was no place for those types of incidents.

"I’m sadly not shocked by the fan behavior at the Ryder Cup because it’s become the norm at most sporting events and in my opinion it needs to change across all sports," she wrote.

Spiranac recalled going to a football game where she had a questionable experience.

RORY MCILROY DISCUSSES BETHPAGE BLACK FANS, WHETHER HE'D WANT RYDER CUP BACK IN NEW YORK

"I was at a football game recently and this man in front of me was disgustingly drunk, yelling the most vile s--- to players and opposing fans in the stands, spilling his drink everywhere, wanting to fight people, and it completely ruined the experience for me and everyone around him," she wrote.

"What was interesting was that his young (maybe 7 years old) nephew was right next to him listening to everything. At one point the kid started copying him and was yelling the same things and the family was laughing. This behavior is taught."

Spiranac added that she didn’t expect anyone to sit quietly during a sporting event, but there was no room for continually crossing the line.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not saying you have to sit quietly. You can have passion, chirp, have fun banter, enjoy yourself at the event or game but there’s a line and it’s crossed so many times now."