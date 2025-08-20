Expand / Collapse search
Chicago Cubs

Baseball fan goes viral for working on laptop during Cubs' win over Brewers

The fan was sitting in the Wrigley Field bleachers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
A baseball fan sitting in the bleachers at Wrigley Field to watch the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday afternoon was spotted working on his laptop during the first game of a doubleheader.

The Marquee Sports Network dubbed him the "fan of the game" as the Brewers started the top of the eighth inning down 6-4.

Cubs mascot waves the W

Cubs mascot Clark celebrates the team's win over the Milwaukee Brewers in the first baseball game of a split doubleheader on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

"How badly do you want it? Did you bring your mouse? You better bring your mouse," Cubs play-by-play broadcaster Jon Sciambi said as the camera panned to the man. "There’s only one question. Is this guy doing work or my other thought is he’s going over fantasy football?"

Sciambi made valid points.

However, the rest of the baseball world took notice and the moment went viral across social media. The Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays were among those who added their own quips.

Owen Caissie hits

Owen Caissie of the Cubs runs the bases after hitting his first major league career home run during the doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers, Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago held on for the 6-4 win over Milwaukee. The Cubs scored two runs in the first inning and three runs in the third inning as they jumped out to an early lead.

Cubs second baseman Willi Castro hit a three-run home run in the third. Outfielder Owen Caissie added a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Chicago starter Matthew Boyd picked up his 12th win of the season. He lasted 5.1 innings, allowed four runs on six hits and struck out three.

Brewers slugger Christian Yelich hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Daniel Palencia and Reese McGuire

Chicago Cubs pitcher Daniel Palencia and catcher Reese McGuire celebrate the team's win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley)

Chicago won the second game of the doubleheader. However, Milwaukee still maintained a seven-game lead on Chicago in the race for the National League Central division crown despite the losses.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

