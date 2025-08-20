Baseball fan goes viral for working on laptop during Cubs' win over Brewers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A baseball fan sitting in the bleachers at Wrigley Field to watch the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday afternoon was spotted working on his laptop during the first game of a doubleheader.

The Marquee Sports Network dubbed him the "fan of the game" as the Brewers started the top of the eighth inning down 6-4.

"How badly do you want it? Did you bring your mouse? You better bring your mouse," Cubs play-by-play broadcaster Jon Sciambi said as the camera panned to the man. "There’s only one question. Is this guy doing work or my other thought is he’s going over fantasy football?"

Sciambi made valid points.

However, the rest of the baseball world took notice and the moment went viral across social media. The Cubs and Toronto Blue Jays were among those who added their own quips.

Chicago held on for the 6-4 win over Milwaukee. The Cubs scored two runs in the first inning and three runs in the third inning as they jumped out to an early lead.

Cubs second baseman Willi Castro hit a three-run home run in the third. Outfielder Owen Caissie added a solo shot in the sixth inning.

Chicago starter Matthew Boyd picked up his 12th win of the season. He lasted 5.1 innings, allowed four runs on six hits and struck out three.

Brewers slugger Christian Yelich hit a solo home run in the fourth inning.

Chicago won the second game of the doubleheader. However, Milwaukee still maintained a seven-game lead on Chicago in the race for the National League Central division crown despite the losses.