Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. trolls Trevor Bauer after smashing two homers off Dodgers star

San Diego Padres superstar Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the best young players in all of baseball, and consecutive multi-home run games against two of the best pitchers further proved that statement.

On Saturday, Tatis smashed two homers off of Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer, but Los Angeles pulled out the 5-4 come-from-behind victory over the Padres in a battle of divisional rivals.

After Tatis smashed a first-inning homer off Bauer, he turned back toward the Padres dugout and covered up one of his eyes – mocking Bauer, who pitched a spring training game with one eye shut.

And after he ripped his second blast in the sixth inning to give the Padres a 3-2 lead, Tatis appeared to pull off a Conor McGregor-like walk as he crossed home plate, which is something Bauer was known to do after striking out opposing batters.

Following the game, Bauer talked about Tatis mocking him, and he was all for it.

"I like it," Bauer told reporters. "I think that pitchers who have that done to them and react by throwing at people or getting upset and hitting people or whatever – I think it’s pretty soft. If you give up a homer, the guy should celebrate it. It’s hard to hit in the big leagues. So, I’m all for it.

"And I think it’s important that the game moves in that direction, and we stop throwing at people because they have celebrated having some success on the field."

Earlier this offseason, Tatis signed a 14-year, $330 million deal with the Padres. So far through 14 games in 2021, the Padres shortstop is batting .226 with 11 runs scored, six homers, and eight RBIs.