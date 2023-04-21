Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Diego Padres
Published

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr goes hitless in MLB return after 80-game PED suspension

Tatis Jr. last played at the end of the 2021 season

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for April 21

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The San Diego Padres added another All-Star to their star-studded lineup Thursday night, as Fernando Tatis Jr. played in an MLB game for the first time since the end of the 2021 season. 

After missing most of the 2022 season recovering from wrist surgery following a motorcycle accident, Tatis was suspended 80 games in August after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. high fives a teammate

Outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr., #23 of the San Diego Padres, high-fives Ha-Seong Kim, #7, after a running catch during the eighth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 20, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 7-5.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

After starting the season with Triple-A El Paso, Tatis played right field against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday, going 0-5 with two strikeouts in his return.

MINOR LEAGUE PITCHER RIPS FERNANDO TATIS JR AFTER REHAB ASSIGNMENT: 'CHEATER HITS A HOMERUN' 

"It's great to be back out there with my boys," Tatis said. "Just happy to get that ‘W' and be back out there. Embraced every single moment, embraced the fans, embraced everything."

Tatis, who made the position change from shortstop to right field in the offseason, made a nice play on a line drive in the eighth inning, robbing Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rosas of an extra-base hit. 

Fernando Tatis Jr. makes a play in the outfield

Outfielder Fernando Tatis, Jr. #23, of the San Diego Padres makes a running catch during the eighth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 20, 2023, in Phoenix, Arizona. The Padres defeated the Diamondbacks 7-5.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

"It's just not that easy to come in and get four or five hits like everyone expects," Padres manager Bob Melvin said. "But he definitely contributed in the outfield."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

San Diego defeated Arizona 7-5 on the road, moving to 10-11 on the season. 

"I embraced every single moment," Tatis said after the game, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune. "I embraced the fans. I embraced everything. Just happy to be back out there. . . . Just me getting back on the field, I feel like that was just the full highlight of the day for me. Remembering everything I went through, every single process, every surgery, every moment at night, at midnight, when I would wake up just thinking what I was going to do next in my life."

Fernando Tatis Jr. in the Padres dugout

Fernando Tatis Jr. #23 of the San Diego Padres walks in the dugout before the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on April 20, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona.  (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Tatis Jr. was suspended by Major League Baseball on August 12, 2022, claiming he had "inadvertently" taken medication in order to treat ringworm. 

The medication contained Clostebol, which is a banned substance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.