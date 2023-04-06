Expand / Collapse search
San Diego Padres
Published

Minor league pitcher rips Fernando Tatis Jr after rehab assignment: 'Cheater hits a homerun'

Tatis Jr. is eligible to return to the Padres on April 20th

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. has started his minor league rehab assignment as he looks to complete his 80-game performance-enhancing drug suspension, and the two-time Silver Slugger winner is already catching flak. 

Playing in his second game with Triple-A El Paso on Wednesday, Tatis Jr. faced Sacramento pitcher Kade McClure. 

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) walks in the dugout during a regular season game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2022, at Coors Field in Denver, CO. 

San Diego Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) walks in the dugout during a regular season game between the San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies on June 18, 2022, at Coors Field in Denver, CO.  (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tatis Jr. hit a solo home run off of McClure and received boos from the Sacramento crowd as he rounded the bases. 

He caught more than just boos after the game from McClure.

Tatis Jr. was suspended by Major League Baseball on August 12, 2022, claiming he had "inadvertently" taken medication, in order to treat ringworm, that contained Clostebol, which is a banned substance.

The All-Star shortstop entered the 2023 season with 20 games remaining on his suspension, with Tatis Jr. eligible to return to the Padres on April 20th. 

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores on a base hit by Matt Carpenter during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. 

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. scores on a base hit by Matt Carpenter during the third inning of a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Friday, March 24, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz.  (AP Photo/Matt York)

"It's going to be one of the most emotional years, I feel like, in my career," Tatis said of potentially being booed on the road, per ESPN. "I'm looking to embrace it."

The Padres inked Tatis Jr. to a massive contract in 2021, agreeing to a 14-year, $340 million extension, but the shortstop did not appear in a single game in 2022 as he dealt with injuries before his suspension.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, speaks to the media about his 80-game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego.

San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr., center, speaks to the media about his 80-game suspension from baseball after testing positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

"I've really learned from what happened to me in the last year," Tatis said in February. "I'm really looking forward to redeeming myself." 

Tatis Jr. is a career .292 hitter, launching a career-high 42 home runs in 2021. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.