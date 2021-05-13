Padres fan delivers brutal right hook to spectator at Coors Field

A San Diego Padres fan delivered a vicious right hand to a man in the stands who was around Colorado Rockies supporters Wednesday night as the two teams squared off at Coors Field in Denver.

The video was put on social media and started to capture the attention of baseball fans.

The video appeared to show one man yelling at a man in a brown Padres jersey. The man in the brown Padres jersey walked over to the other person and delivered a sinister right hook. The man on the receiving end of the punch dropped to the ground almost immediately.

Other fans then ran down to try and apprehend the puncher.

It’s unclear what transpired before the punch was thrown. No arrests were made in the incident.

"The person who threw the first punch was contacted by police. However, the person struck did not want to press charges," a Denver police spokesman told TMZ Sports.

Colorado defeated San Diego, 3-2, in eight innings. It was the first game of a doubleheader. There are only seven innings played in doubleheaders during the 2021 season. Josh Fuentes was responsible for driving the game-winning run home. Charlie Blackmon scored.

After the win, the Rockies moved to 13-24. San Diego fell to 21-17.