Green Bay Packers tight end Tucker Kraft appeared to align with Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud when it came to faith and being open about believing in God and Jesus Christ.

Stroud talked about his faith on Monday as he wrapped up his first season with the Texans. Kraft commented on a post about Stroud’s remarks.

"I’m not saying I’m on the same level as CJ, however if a youngster flips on the tv and watches me and decides that maybe someday they want to be just like me; I hope that their dream also brings them closer to our lord and savior. We have imperfections. But we must keep the faith," Kraft wrote.

Stroud told reporters he received praise from around the league about how open he was.

"I’m not doing it to look cool. I’m doing it because that’s what God called me to do," the rookie quarterback said, via FOX 26 Houston.

Unlike Stroud, Kraft’s faith wasn’t a topic of conversation going into the divisional round.

Stroud’s faith was brought up in the days ahead of the playoff game as the "Sunday Night Football" X account posted a clip leaving out the quarterback’s comments about Jesus Christ. The post didn’t show the remarks but instead had Stroud talking about his love for the city of Houston.

After the Texans’ loss to the Baltimore Ravens, he said he will lean on his beliefs in his time of peril.

"It’s what I lean on through thick and thin," Stroud told reporters. "I know I’m upset right now, but I’m really just blessed looking back on this year, this opportunity we had today to play in front of millions of people. I’m just really grateful to God on all the opportunities He’s blessed me with.

"I’m just gonna lean on Him and I know that this isn’t the end for me. It’s a lot of more football for me to play, and I’m just excited for that. And I’m super blessed with the guys who I lined up with every week this year. And I’m just really thankful to God on how much he’s brought me from – I can go all the way to when I was a kid to college to Week 1 to now. I’ve grown as a person and as a man of God in a lot of different ways. I’m just really blessed for that."

The rookie tight end scored a touchdown for the Packers against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday.