Packers start 3-game road trip at Titans trying to snap skid

GREEN BAY (4-4) at TENNESSEE (4-5)

Sunday, 1 p.m. ET, Fox

OPENING LINE - Packers by 2

RECORD VS. SPREAD - Green Bay 4-3-1, Tennessee 3-6

SERIES RECORD - Titans lead 6-5

LAST MEETING - Packers beat Titans 55-7, Dec. 23, 2012

LAST WEEK - Packers lost to Colts 31-26; Titans lost to Chargers 43-35

AP PRO32 RANKING - Packers No. 14, Titans No. 25

PACKERS OFFENSE - OVERALL (16), RUSH (19), PASS (19).

PACKERS DEFENSE - OVERALL (7), RUSH (1), PASS (17).

TITANS OFFENSE - OVERALL (8), RUSH (3), PASS (22).

TITANS DEFENSE - OVERALL (15), RUSH (11), PASS (20).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES - Packers start three-game road trip, their first since 2012 and third in last 19 seasons. ... This is Packers' third trip to Tennessee. ... Packers have lost three of four by combined nine points. Other defeat was rout by Cowboys ... Packers QB Aaron Rodgers threw for 342 yards and three TDs and ran for another TD last time teams met. ... Rodgers has 10 TD passes and one interception with 106.4 passer rating in past three games. ... WR Davante Adams has five TD receptions in past six games. ... WR Ty Montgomery is averaging 107 yards from scrimmage in past three games. ... WR Jordy Nelson had seven catches for 94 yards and TD last week. ... S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix had two interceptions last week. ... Titans tied for most TDs (12) over last three weeks in NFL. ... Titans have scored at least 26 points in each of past five games for first time since 2003 and rank fourth in NFL in scoring in that span. ... Titans QB Marcus Mariota tied for first in NFL history with five games of four or more total TDs (passing and rushing) in first 21 career games. ... Mariota's 111.8 passer rating over past five games ranks fourth in NFL in that span. ... RB DeMarco Murray second in NFL with 807 yards rushing and tied for second with nine total TDs. ... WR Rishard Matthews has career-high five TD catches all in past five games. .. LB Avery Williamson only AFC player with more than 60 tackles, two or more sacks and one interception. ... Fantasy Tip: Mariota has seven TDs and one interception in past three home games.

---

