Green Bay Packers
Packers' Matt LaFleur denounces Quay Walker's actions after he pushes Lions trainer: 'That is unacceptable'

Walker was also ejected from a game against the Bills

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur dismissed the actions of rookie linebacker Quay Walker during Sunday night’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Walker was penalized in the fourth quarter after he apparently pushed a member of the Lions training staff who was trying to tend to running back D’Andre Swift. Walker was ejected from the game.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker runs off the field after being ejected during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker runs off the field after being ejected during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

"That is unacceptable," the Packers coach said, via Pro Football Talk. "I’ve got a much higher standard for our players than to do silly things like that. We’ve got a guy ejected twice. I don’t think I’ve ever seen that in my career. We’ve got to be much more mentally tough. 

"Any time our guys commit personal fouls I take that very personally because I think that’s always a reflection of myself and the standards we set for these players. And we’ve got to be better and we’ve got to learn from that because that is unacceptable."

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker, #7, celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker, #7, celebrates during the first half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

PACKERS' RASUL DOUGLAS RAISES EYEBROWS WITH BIZARRE PLAY VS LIONS

Detroit would take the lead with a touchdown later on the drive.

Walker was previously ejected from a game between the Packers and Buffalo Bills earlier in the season. In that game, Walker shoved a Bills coach on the sidelines in the second quarter.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to linebacker Quay Walker, left, after Walker was ejected during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur talks to linebacker Quay Walker, left, after Walker was ejected during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Walker has put together a great season with the Packers in his rookie year. Coming into the game against the Lions, he recorded 114 tackles with 1.5 sacks, five tackles for a loss, four QB hits and a fumble recovery.

