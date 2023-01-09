Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers' Rasul Douglas raises eyebrows with bizarre play vs Lions

Douglas put together a solid 2022 season

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for January 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas has put together a second straight solid season, but it was a strange play on Sunday night against the Detroit Lions that had people scratching their heads.

With 2 seconds left in the first half and the Packers leading 9-3, Lions kicker Michael Badgley lined up for a field goal that would cut the deficit. As both special teams lined up, Douglas walked down the line of scrimmage and touched the football.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Rasul Douglas, #29 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates a stop against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. 

Rasul Douglas, #29 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates a stop against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.  (Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

Douglas was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play for slapping a Lions player, but it was the casual way that Douglas picked up the ball that drew the attention toward the defensive back.

Badgley hit the field goal and Detroit took a three-point lead into the half.

AARON RODGERS DENIES JERSEY SWAP AFTER LOSS TO LIONS, RETIREMENT SPECULATION BEGINS

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, #29, celebrates a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game at Lambeau Field Jan 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin..

Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas, #29, celebrates a defensive stop against the Minnesota Vikings during their football game at Lambeau Field Jan 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wisconsin.. (Wm. Glasheen-USA TODAY Sports)

Douglas finished the game with five tackles, two passes defended and a tackle for a loss. He will finish the season with 85 tackles, four interceptions, 15 passes defended and five tackles for a loss.

Green Bay had a 16-13 lead on an Aaron Rodgers 13-yard pass to Allen Lazard. Detroit would take the lead for good on a Jamaal Williams touchdown run from the goal line. It was his second touchdown of the night and helped him surpass Barry Sanders for most rushing touchdowns for a Lions running back in a single season.

Rasul Douglas, #29 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates after the game against the Minnesota Viking at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

Rasul Douglas, #29 of the Green Bay Packers, celebrates after the game against the Minnesota Viking at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Kayla Wolf/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Detroit’s win also knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.