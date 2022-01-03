Packers make history as Aaron Rodgers helps team to top seed in NFC playoffs

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers made history on Sunday night when the team dominated the Minnesota Vikings to clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs, 37-10.

The Packers picked up their 13th win of the season, marking the third straight season the team has won at least 13 games. Green Bay is the first team in NFL history to reach that mark, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur also moved to 39-9 in his first three seasons as the team’s head coach. It’s the most wins for a head coach through their first three seasons in NFL history.

Rodgers finished 29-for-38 with 288 passing yards and two touchdown passes. A.J. Dillon had 14 carries for 63 yards and two touchdowns. Davante Adams had 11 catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

The quarterback now hopes Green Bay has the momentum to carry them through the NFC Championship and into the Super Bowl. The Packers just missed out on the big game two years in a row and Rodgers has only been to one Super Bowl his entire career.

"Last year we didn't get that good Green Bay weather. Tonight was one of those nights. We haven't had a game like this in a while temperature-wise. This was different. It is different, the whole feel of it. I feel like teams can break a little bit easier when it is this cold because there's an excuse – the weather," Rodgers said after the win over the Vikings.

Green Bay will play the Detroit Lions in Week 18. The team could win 14 games for the first time since 2011.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.