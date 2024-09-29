Packers head coach goes wild on refs, flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct during blowout

Amid a blowout to their NFC North-rival Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's frustrations boiled over toward the end of the first half as he was seen going ballistic on referees.

And that slip of poise resulted in a huge loss of yards when the Packers were knocking on the door for a much-needed touchdown.

With the Packers down 28-0, as Sam Darnold and the Vikings’ offense continued to thrive to start this 2024 campaign, they found themselves at first-and-goal on Minnesota’s 3-yard line.

But once Romeo Doubs made a catch at the goal line, he was ruled just short of the touchdown. Because of that, LaFleur was trying to signal for a timeout as there were only seconds left in the first half.

However, it appeared referees weren’t granting it to them, as they decided whether Doubs scored.

Well, LaFleur wanted his voice heard, and he came sprinting down to the 2-yard line to scream at referees.

Not only was LaFleur not allowed to be down there, as there is a coach’s boundary on the sideline, but his words to the refs led to a quick flag on the field to severely impact field position when the Packers couldn’t afford it.

So, instead of second-and-goal on the half-yard line, the Packers were second-and-goal from Minnesota’s 15-yard line due to the unsportsmanlike conduct call on LaFleur’s outburst.

Luckily for Green Bay, quarterback Jordan Love, who returned under center after missing the last two weeks with a sprained MCL, was able to still find the end zone. He threw a perfect pass to his wide receiver, Jayden Reed, who made a contested catch in the end zone to finally get the Packers on the board.

However, since that touchdown, the Packers have struggled to get anything going, with the Vikings pestering Love all game despite being on the road.

Meanwhile, Darnold threw three first-half touchdowns, as Jordan Addison, Josh Oliver and Justin Jefferson all found the end zone through the air. Addison also ran one in from seven yards out for his second of the half.

