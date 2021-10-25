Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers’ Davante Adams placed on COVID-19 list, unlikely to play Thursday night

The Packers and Cardinals, two of the best teams in the NFL, are playing Thursday

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Packers star receiver Davante Adams has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

The announcement comes as a huge blow to Green Bay (6-1), who are getting set for a heavyweight collision with the Cardinals (7-0) on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. on FOX. Adams, 28, is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, racking up 744 yards on 52 receptions with three touchdowns this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. Adams is on pace to accumulate more catches and yards receiving than he did last year while earning All-Pro honors.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) reacts during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Cincinnati. Adams is on pace to accumulate more catches and yards receiving than he did last year while earning All-Pro honors. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)

With a short week ahead, the Packers have now moved into enhanced mitigation COVID protocols. That includes daily testing and required masking for all at the Packers facility, regardless of vaccination status. Adams doesn’t have much time to get off the list, meaning he will likely be out on Thursday night.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) catches a pass against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden (23) in the third quarter at Lambeau Field. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)

In his absence, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will lean on Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan in the passing game. Running back Aaron Jones figures to see more opportunities as well, a role he’s accustomed to.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) hands the ball off to running back A.J. Dillon during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bad news for Green Bay, good news for Arizona, as the Cardinals will receive a lift on Thursday night. Edge rusher Chandler Jones was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list today, meaning he will be in the lineup against the Packers. Jones is one of the best in the league at his position, registering five sacks this season.