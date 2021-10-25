Packers’ Davante Adams placed on COVID-19 list, unlikely to play Thursday night

Packers star receiver Davante Adams has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced Monday.

The announcement comes as a huge blow to Green Bay (6-1), who are getting set for a heavyweight collision with the Cardinals (7-0) on Thursday night at 8:20 p.m. on FOX. Adams, 28, is arguably the best receiver in the NFL, racking up 744 yards on 52 receptions with three touchdowns this season.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

With a short week ahead, the Packers have now moved into enhanced mitigation COVID protocols. That includes daily testing and required masking for all at the Packers facility, regardless of vaccination status. Adams doesn’t have much time to get off the list, meaning he will likely be out on Thursday night.

In his absence, quarterback Aaron Rodgers will lean on Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Robert Tonyan in the passing game. Running back Aaron Jones figures to see more opportunities as well, a role he’s accustomed to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bad news for Green Bay, good news for Arizona, as the Cardinals will receive a lift on Thursday night. Edge rusher Chandler Jones was activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list today, meaning he will be in the lineup against the Packers. Jones is one of the best in the league at his position, registering five sacks this season.