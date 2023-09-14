Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers

Packers' All-Pro rips Roger Goodell over turf remarks: 'What kind of toad poison is the commish smoking'

NFL players have put the use of artificial grass under scrutiny

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman David Bakhtiari had some choice words for NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the league’s boss addressed concerns about artificial turf in stadiums.

The artificial turf issue reared its head again on Monday night after New York Jets star Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles in his first series with the organization as they took on the Buffalo Bills. Throughout and after the game, complaints arose about teams using artificial turf versus natural grass.

Roger Goodell and David Bakhtiari

Roger Goodell's remarks about artificial turf drew a response from David Bakhtiari, right. (Getty Images)

The NFLPA spoke out about the issue, and NFL executive Jeff Miller said there was no statistical difference in injury data for Achilles' injuries suffered on natural grass versus artificial turf fields. Goodell then spoke on the issue Wednesday.

"You have other players who like playing on the turf field, because it’s faster," Goodell said on ESPN’s "First Take." "So, you’ve got mixed opinions. What we want to go on is science, we want to go on what’s the best from an injury standpoint."

Goodell did not name anyone who he claimed liked to play on turf over grass.

David Bakhtiari blocks

Green Bay Packers offensive tackle David Bakhtiari, #69, blocks in the second half during a regular season game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears on Sept. 10, 2023, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bakhtiari, a two-time All-Pro, was not feeling the commissioner’s answer.

"What kind of toad poison is the commish smoking?!?" he wrote on one of his Instagram Stories. 

"Name them???? Literally, I want to know who!" he added on another.

The Stories have since expired.

The turf dilemma is not a new issue for the players. Noncontact injuries that have occurred in NFL games have been blamed on artificial turf – with MetLife Stadium specifically being under fire for its field.

Roger Goodell in KC

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, left, visits with referees before kickoff between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sept. 7, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Stadium officials said last year were in the process of changing to a "new synthetic surface."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.