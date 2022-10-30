Expand / Collapse search
Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers' Aaron Rodgers brushes off scrutiny of critical comments to teammates: 'I felt like Captain Obvious'

NBC Sports' Melissa Stark revealed Rodgers' comments

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers went into New York to play the Buffalo Bills on Sunday night in the toughest of situations – losers of their last three with young receivers still going through growing pains.

Rodgers faced scrutiny earlier this week for his critical remarks about his teammates following their loss to the Washington Commanders.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers throws a pass during the first half against the Buffalo Bills, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Ahead of the Packers’ Week 8 game, Rodgers explained to NBC Sports that he felt like the comments he made weren’t as crazy as others made them seem. Sideline reporter Melissa Stark relayed what the two-time reigning MVP said.

"He told us, ‘I felt like Captain Obvious. Everyone needs to do their job better. If you can’t, someone else will. This is the bleeping NFL,’" Stark said. "His advice to the younger players tonight? Become a trending topic. Go make a name for yourself on national TV. He said, ‘We are huge underdogs, no one is giving us a chance. These are my kind of odds. Let’s go shock some people.’"

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers looks on before the game against the Buffalo Bills, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Rodgers entered the game as a double-digit underdog for the first time in his career as the Packers are 3-4.

The veteran quarterback has 1,597 passing yards and 11 touchdown passes on the season, but the offense as a whole hasn’t been great. Green Bay entered the game ranked 23rd in points scored and 21st in yards gained.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills, Oct. 30, 2022, in Orchard Park, New York. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Buffalo has been riding high at 5-1. They came into the game as the top defense and first in yards gained. The Bills are also second in points scored.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.