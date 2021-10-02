Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Green Bay Packers
Published

Packers’ Aaron Jones adds pocket in jersey to store dad’s ashes

Aaron Jones' chain with his father's ashes in it fell off during a game

By Nick Geddes | OutKick
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Packers tailback Aaron Jones always makes sure to carry the memory of his father while he’s running all over defenses around the NFL.

Jones’ dad, Alvin Jones Sr., sadly passed away at age 56 in April due to complications of COVID-19. Since then, Jones has worn a medallion around his neck that contains his dad’s ashes. Jones, however, lost the medallion during a Week 2 home win against the Lions, but recovered it after athletic trainer Bryan Engel found it in the end zone after the game. Jones, determined to keep the medallion with him during games, now has a new way of keeping it safe.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA;  Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field.

Sep 20, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA;  Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) rushes with the football during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at Lambeau Field. (Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports)

Jones said on Friday that equipment manager Gordon "Red" Batty has sewed a pocket in his jersey, a measure that will prevent the medallion from getting lost.

"He put a pocket right on the left side," Jones said. "So I can just drop it in there and not have to worry about it falling out. So I can play with it."

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. 

Green Bay Packers' Aaron Jones celebrates his touchdown run during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis.  (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Jones said he plans to keep the memory of his dad everywhere he goes and appreciates Batty for coming up with a solution to keep the medallion safe.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021.

Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones (33) runs against San Francisco 49ers cornerback Josh Norman during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it’s something I’ll continue to do, just keep my dad with me everywhere I go," Jones said. "I wear it mostly at all time. Gotta get a new chain so I haven’t been wearing it except for on Sundays, but I think it’s definitely something I’ll continue to do."