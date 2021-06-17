Expand / Collapse search
Boxing
Published
Last Update 22 mins ago

Oscar De La Hoya schedules fight for Triller event on Sept. 11: report

'The Golden Boy' won 11 world titles in six different weight classes

Daniel Canova
By Daniel Canova | Fox News
Floyd Mayweather Jr. recently collected a big paycheck when he squared off against YouTube sensation Logan Paul in an exhibition match earlier this month. Mayweather's decision to fight has encouraged another legendary boxer to get back in the ring as well.

Oscar De La Hoya, who won 11 world titles in six different weight classes, will take on former UFC champion Vitor Belfort in an exhibition match on Sept. 11, according to The Athletic.

The Triller event will likely happen in Las Vegas, and both fighters are expected to wear 12-ounce gloves. It will be De La Hoya’s first fight since 2008 when he suffered an eight-round loss to Manny Pacquiao.

Belfort, on the other hand, last fought in the UFC back in May of 2018, and he lost to Lyoto Machida. Last month, Belfort said that he was interested in fighting De La Hoya. He has only fought in one boxing match in his career, which took place in April 2006 when he knocked out Josemario Neves.

More details about the fight are expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks, including the undercard for the event.

