Ortiz vs Martin: Fight date, time, how to watch and more

Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin will battle it out in a heavyweight contest on New Year’s Day as both fighters look to move up the rankings in hopes of a title shot.

Ortiz is coming into the fight ranked No. 7 by The Ring Magazine, No. 6 by the WBC, No. 10 by the IBF and No. 8 by the WBO. Martin is only ranked No. 2 by the IBF.

Both fighters will hope to score important wins in hopes of lining up that next big bout that could put either of them in title contention.

Ortiz, the 42-year-old Cuba native, is a former interim WBA heavyweight champion and challenged twice for the WBC. He won a silver medal in the 2005 World Cup representing Cuba.

Martin, 35, is a former IBF heavyweight champion but has the record for the second-shortest stint as heavyweight champion. He held the title for 85 days between January and April 2016. A win over Ortiz would definitely boost his standing in some of the other rankings.

Here’s what else you need to know about the bout.

When is the Ortiz-Martin fight?

Luis Ortiz and Charles Martin will fight on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. The bout will take place at the Seminole Hard Rock and Hotel Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The card begins at 8 p.m. ET.

Where can you watch Ortiz-Martin?

The Ortiz-Martin fight can be streamed on pay-per-view via Fox Sports. The fight can be purchased for $39.99.

What is Luis Ortiz’s boxing record?

Luis Ortiz is 32-2-0 with 27 knockouts. He last fought in November 2020 and beat Alexander Flores via knockout. He lost to Deontay Wilder via knockout in November 2019 and via technical knockout in March 2018. They're the only two blemishes on his record.

What is Charles Martin’s boxing record?

Charles Martin is 28-2-1 in his career with 25 knockouts. In his last fight, he defeated Gerald Washington via technical knockout. His last loss came to Adam Kowanacki via unanimous decision in September 2018.

Who else is on the card?

There are five heavyweight fights and a lightweight fight on the card. The heavyweight fights include: Frank Sanchez vs. Carlos Negron; Jonathan Rice vs. Michael Polite Coffie; Gerald Washington vs. Ali Eren Demirezen; Viktor Vykhryst vs. Iago Kiladze and Geovany Bruzon vs. Lenier Pero. The lightweight fight is Frank Martin and Romero Duno.

