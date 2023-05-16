Expand / Collapse search
Washington Commanders
Orioles minor league team takes subtle jab at Dan Snyder in celebrating Commanders' new ownership

Fans will be offered discounted tickets and cake

By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
On Friday, Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder finally agreed to the sale of the team following mounting criticism that stemmed from multiple investigations into workplace misconduct. 

Now, one minor league baseball team in Baltimore is celebrating the change with discounted tickets and cake. 

Prince George's Stadium

Bowie Baysox pitcher Zach Britton in action against the Akron RubberDucks on April 30, 2017, at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, Maryland.   (Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Baltimore Orioles Double-A affiliate, the Bowie Baysox, announced Monday that Washington fans can join the team on Thursday to "commemorate this moment of transition" after the Snyder family announced last week that it had reached a deal to sell the franchise to a group led by American businessman Josh Harris. 

​​"Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team," Baysox general manager Brian Shallcross said, via the team’s website.  

"And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition."

Daniel Snyder at AT&T Stadium

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder on the field before the Dallas Cowboys game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Oct. 2, 2022. (Tim Heitman-USA Today Sports)

According to the news release, fans wearing Washington gear will receive a $10 day of game box seat, which are the seats closest to the field, and any fan with the name Josh or Harris will get a free general admission ticket. 

In honor of NBA legend Magic Johnson, who is a part of the group purchasing the Commanders, any fan wearing a Johnson jersey will also get a free ticket. 

One fan from each of those groups will also get to throw the first pitches.  

"The night will feature in-between inning games looking back on the last quarter century of the Washington Football Franchise," the news release read. "And fans will be able to enjoy a going away cake in honor of the Commanders soon to be former owner. All in good fun!"

Dan Snyder speaks during name change presser

Dan Snyder announces the Washington Football Team's name change to the Commanders at FedExField on Feb. 2, 2022, in Landover, Maryland. (Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Both sides announced the deal in a joint statement Friday, roughly a month after they reached an agreement in principle on the sale for a record $6.05 billion.

It is still pending approval from three-quarters of the owners and other customary closing conditions.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

