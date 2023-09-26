Orioles legend Brooks Robinson dead at 86

The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday that franchise legend Brooks Robinson has died at the age of 86.

Nicknamed "the Human Vacuum Cleaner," Robinson is arguably the greatest defensive third baseman in the history of baseball, winning 16 Gold Glove Awards in his Hall of Fame career, all of which came consecutively.

Robinson won two World Series and was named an All-Star 18 times.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

His MLB career lasted from 1955, when he was an 18-year-old, to 1977, and he spent his entire career in Baltimore.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of Brooks Robinson. An integral part of our Orioles Family since 1955, he will continue to leave a lasting impact on our club, our community, and the sport of baseball," the team said in a statement.

MIKE TROUT HOLDS BACK TEARS DISCUSSING ANOTHER DISAPPOINTING ANGELS SEASON: 'IT'S BEEN HARD ON ME'

Robinson was part of two World Series championships, winning the Fall Classic in 1966 and 1970.

He was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983, earning 91.98% of the vote on his first ballot. Robinson was named to the MLB All-Century Team in 1999, and his No. 5 is retired by the organization.

Robinson won the AL MVP Award in 1964 when he led the American League with 118 RBI while hitting .317 with an .889 OPS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was a career .267 hitter with a .723 OPS.