Oregon offers scholarship to incoming HS freshman quarterback TC Manumaleuna II

Quarterback TC Manumaleuna II hasn't started high school yet but already has a scholarship offer from Oregon.

Manumaluena is only 14 years old and has yet to play a down of high school football. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound quarterback prospect in the 2024 recruiting class received the offer from Oregon on June 11.

“It was a dream come true,” Manumaluena told the Statesman Journal. “I was just really excited.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manumaleuna’s father, Clarence, talked about how proud he was of his son and was excited to hear about the scholarship offer. Clarence Manumaleuna said his son is "a great kid, always listening, real humble.”

“He’s our only boy, with six sisters. Six sisters will keep you humble,” Clarence Manumaleuna added. “I always wanted him to play lineman because we come from a family of linemen. He wanted to be a quarterback, and he’s really good. I’m excited about the offer, and I just want him to keep working hard and be deserving.”

TC Manumaleuna, who will play high school football at North Salem, also has an interest in basketball, baseball and track and field. He said he intends on competing in multiple sports for the Vikings.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Clarence Manumaleuna added that he’s excited to see what the future holds for his son.

“I’m super proud, I’m happy. I think the biggest thing is that he likes the work, and you can’t ask for more than that,” Clarence Manumaleuna said. “He wants to go to the gym to workout, and he wants someone to play catch with all the time. He developed a love for it.

"He’s working hard for it, and as parents, we just support him.”