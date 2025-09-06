Oregon State coach rips special teams unit after calamitous punt

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray was extremely upset with his special teams unit at halftime of their 36-27 loss to Fresno State on Saturday.

Beavers punter AJ Winsor mishandled a snap in the second quarter and kicked the ball as it dribbled across the field. Fresno State returner Jaden Carrillo picked up the bouncing ball and ran for a 42-yard touchdown with just under a minute to play in the first half.

Carrillo’s score put Fresno State up 20-15. The CW’s Nigel Burton caught up with Baray before he went into the locker room and used an expletive to chide his players.

"We’re fine. We’ve allowed ourselves to create their success," Bray said. "Both in special teams, f---ing joke, and in big plays on defense. Two long runs for touchdowns that shouldn’t exist. They did nothing to harm us. We gotta stop killing ourselves.

Oregon State used an 18-play, 11-minute drive to go up one point in the third quarter. But the Beavers’ next two possessions resulted in a turnover on downs and a missed field goal. Oregon State scored again with 1:14 left in the game but allowed a field goal on Fresno State’s next drive.

The Beavers’ game ended on an interception on the final drive. Oregon State fell to 0-2 on the year.

Fresno State scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to win the game. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season.