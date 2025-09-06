Expand / Collapse search
Oregon State Beavers

Oregon State coach rips special teams unit after calamitous punt

Fresno State scored 16 points in the 4th quarter to win the game

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Oregon State Beavers head coach Trent Bray was extremely upset with his special teams unit at halftime of their 36-27 loss to Fresno State on Saturday.

Beavers punter AJ Winsor mishandled a snap in the second quarter and kicked the ball as it dribbled across the field. Fresno State returner Jaden Carrillo picked up the bouncing ball and ran for a 42-yard touchdown with just under a minute to play in the first half.

Trent Bray looks on

Head coach Trent Bray of the Oregon State Beavers looks onto the field during the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Reser Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025 in Corvallis, Oregon. (Soobum Im/Getty Images)

Carrillo’s score put Fresno State up 20-15. The CW’s Nigel Burton caught up with Baray before he went into the locker room and used an expletive to chide his players.

"We’re fine. We’ve allowed ourselves to create their success," Bray said. "Both in special teams, f---ing joke, and in big plays on defense. Two long runs for touchdowns that shouldn’t exist. They did nothing to harm us. We gotta stop killing ourselves.

Ryan Wilson celebrates

Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ryan Wilson (37) celebrates an interception late in the 4th quarter by defensive back Jakari Embry (1) against the Oregon State Beavers at Reser Stadium. (Craig Strobeck/Imagn Images)

Oregon State used an 18-play, 11-minute drive to go up one point in the third quarter. But the Beavers’ next two possessions resulted in a turnover on downs and a missed field goal. Oregon State scored again with 1:14 left in the game but allowed a field goal on Fresno State’s next drive.

The Beavers’ game ended on an interception on the final drive. Oregon State fell to 0-2 on the year.

Taz Reddicks catches a ball

Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Taz Reddicks (3) catches a pass during the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Reser Stadium on Sept. 6, 2025. (Craig Strobeck/Imagn Images)

Fresno State scored 16 points in the fourth quarter to win the game. The Bulldogs improved to 2-1 on the season.

