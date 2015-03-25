Expand / Collapse search
Last Update September 18, 2015

One last time: Auburn fans say goodbye to Toomer's oaks with toilet paper tradition

By | Associated Press
    Fans roll the poisoned oak trees at Toomer's Corner one final time following Auburn's A-Day spring NCAA college football game at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., Saturday, April 20, 2013. The tradition of "rolling" the trees at Toomer's Corner following a win by the football team is coming to an end. Fans rolled the trees following the spring game and officials plan to take the dying trees down Tuesday. (AP Photo/Dave Martin) (The Associated Press)

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn fans said goodbye to the two oak trees at Toomer's Corner with one more toilet paper celebration following the spring game on Saturday.

An A-day-record crowd of 83,401 watched the Orange team defeat the Blue squad 35-14 at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Gus Malzahn's first spring game since he was hired to coach the Tigers. Thousands of fans then made their way over to drape toilet paper over the two frail, poison-infested oaks in a tribute that was more celebratory than somber.

Longtime Alabama fan Harvey Updyke Jr. pleaded guilty on March 22 to poisoning the trees after the 2010 Iron Bowl, when Cam Newton led Auburn to the national title — and an Iron Bowl comeback from a 24-0 deficit. The trees will be cut down Tuesday.