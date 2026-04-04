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Soccer

One dead and dozens injured during pregame event in Peru soccer stadium

Officials are investigating the incident

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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At least one person is dead and 60 others were injured at the Alejandro Villanueva Stadium on Friday in Lima, Peru, authorities reported.

There seemed to be a crush of fans, as police said officers rescued people who were trapped as a result of the influx of fans in the south stands right before Alianza Lima played their biggest rival, Universitario, on Saturday. Fans attended a pregame "flag-waving event" at the stadium.

"We deeply regret the passing of our fan, Freddy Rony Cornetero Cueva. One of our own has left us, one of those who feel these colors in their soul. We accompany his family and loved ones with all our hearts," Alianza Lima said in a statement on X on Saturday, which was translated to English.

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An ambulance parked at the entrance of Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima

An ambulance is parked at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru, after an accident in the stands during a rally of Alianza Lima fans. At least one person died and 47 others were injured, including three minors, according to Peru's Ministry of Health. April 3, 2026. (Connie France/AFP via Getty Images)

The Ministry of Health initially reported the collapse of a wall inside the stadium, but both the team and the police denied that in separate statements. Fire brigadier Marcos Pajuelo said that dozens of injured people were taken to the hospital, in addition to the fatality.

He said the cause is currently unknown. Officials are investigating the cause of the incident.

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Relatives waiting at entrance of Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima

Relatives wait at the entrance of Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru, after an accident in the stands during a rally of Alianza Lima fans before the match against Universitario. The Ministry of Health reported at least one death and that dozens of others were injured, including three minors. April 3, 2026. (Connie France/AFP via Getty Images)

In the club’s statement, they promised full transparency to the authorities.

Videos broadcast by local television stations showed a large crowd of fans in the south stands amid an explosion of fireworks. Other videos showed apparently injured people sitting in the stands inside the stadium.

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Relatives waiting at entrance of Alejandro Villanueva Stadium after accident

Relatives wait at the entrance of Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Lima, Peru, after an accident in the stands during a rally of Alianza Lima fans. At least one person died and dozens of others were injured, including three minors, the Ministry of Health reported. April 3, 2026. (Connie France/AFP via Getty Images)

Despite the incident on Friday night, the Peruvian professional soccer league said the team’s match on Saturday will proceed as planned.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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