Olympics

Olympics competition briefly paused after Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu is injured in dramatic halfpipe crash

Liu was carried off the halfpipe on a stretcher

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Chinese snowboarder Liu Jiayu took a serious fall during an Olympic qualifying run Wednesday. 

Competition at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics was briefly suspended while Liu remained largely motionless on her back in the snow at the bottom of the halfpipe. The toe edge of Liu's snowboard appeared to get caught in the snow, sending her slamming, face-first, into the bottom of the halfpipe.

An emergency sled was used to remove the 33-year-old from the area for further evaluation. Liu was able to avoid major injuries to her spine, The Associated Press reported, citing sources with knowledge of the professional snowboarder’s medical report.

Chinese snowboarder Jiayu Liu

Liu Jiayu of the People's Republic of China reacts after her qualifying run in the women's snowboard halfpipe during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park Feb. 11, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Joe Camporeale/Imagn Images)

It is believed that Liu maintained consciousness after the scary fall. 

Liu was trying to finish her second and final qualifying run with a 900-degree spin. After she slammed into the halfpipe, her legs and board snapped over her back, a wreck known in snowboarding as a "scorpion."

Jiayu Liu reacts after Olympic snowboard event

Liu Jiayu of the People's Republic of China reacts after her run in women's snowboard halfpipe during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park on Feb. 11, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Nathan Ray Seebeck/Imagn Images)

Riders wear protective gear, including helmets, during competitions. Despite the precautions, dangerous crashes remain a strong — and sometimes life-threatening — possibility. If the head or neck is impacted during a fall, the risk of serious injury rises sharply. 

Jiayu Liu competes in a women's snowboard event

Liu Jiayu of China competes in the women's snowboard halfpipe qualification at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games at Livigno Snow Park Feb. 11, 2026 in Livigno, Italy. (Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

Former world champion freestyle skier Dave Murray died in 1990 after suffering serious injuries in a halfpipe crash in Utah. In 2010, Kevin Pearce sustained brain injuries while training for the Vancouver Olympics.

Earlier this week, Australian snowboard cross racer Cam Bolton was hospitalized. Representatives for Bolton confirmed he was dealing with multiple stable neck fractures.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

