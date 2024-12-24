Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Olympics

Olympic snowboarder Sophie Hediger, 26, dies in avalanche in Switzerland

Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser called Hediger's death stunning

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 23 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for December 23

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Sophie Hediger, a Swiss snowboarder who represented the country in the 2022 Winter Olympics, died following an avalanche at a ski resort, officials said Tuesday. She was 26.

The incident occurred Monday at the Arosa resort in Switzerland, the country’s ski federation said in a statement.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Sophie Hediger snowboards

Switzerland's Sophie Hediger competes during the women's snowboard cross qualification round at the Winter Olympics, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

"We are stunned and in our thoughts with Sophie's family, to whom we express our deepest condolences," Swiss-Ski CEO Walter Reusser said in a statement.

"With the tragic death of Sophie Hediger, a dark shadow has been placed over the Christmas days for the Swiss ski family. We are immeasurably sad. We will keep Sophie an honorable memory," he added.

OLYMPICS CHIEF HOPEFUL VOWS TO EXPLORE TRANS ATHLETES BAN AMID GLOBAL OUTRAGE

Hediger was a participant in the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. She competed in snowboard cross and in the mixed team snowboard cross. She failed to qualify for the quarterfinals in the singles event and her team lost in the mixed event in the semifinals.

Hediger bounced back in 2023 when she won a gold medal in the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid, New York. She was one of three Swiss participants who won gold medals.

Snowboarders compete in 2022

Charlotte Bankes of Britain, Sophie Hediger of Switzerland and Kristina Paul of the Russian Olympic Committee in action. (Reuters/Lisi Niesner)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She then achieved two World Cup podium finishes, including a second-place finish in St. Mortiz in January.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.