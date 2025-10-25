US women's gymnastics team wins fewest medals at a World Championships since 2001

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. women's gymnastics team won just two medals at the World Championships in Jakarta this past week. It was the country's lowest medal total in the international competition since 2001.

The U.S.'s only two medalists were Leanne Wong, who won an all-around silver, and Joscelyn Roberson, who won bronze on vault.

China finished ahead of the U.S. with three women's medals, while neutral athletes competing on behalf of Russia also won three.

U.S. program lead Chellsie Memmel addressed the team's underperformance.

"It was rough," Memmel said, according to Olympics.com. "There were some very good pieces, but then there was rough. I didn’t feel like there was an attack of their events and their skills overall. There were still good things, but I have work to do.

"We’ll talk it over, but not beat it to death," Memmel continued. "They know what happened. They know they didn’t perform at their best, so they’re going to want to come in and go into training and reset."

The U.S. is used to regular dominance in the women's category in international gymnastics. This was only the third year since 2006 in which the U.S. didn't finish with the most women's medals since 2006, aside from 2017 and 2021, when it tied with Japan and Russia for most.

This year, the team was without superstars Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles.

If this past week is any indication, it could spell trouble for the U.S. gymnastics women's dynasty heading into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

"For me, it means going into each turn with the intent that it’s going to be great, and being confident with it," Memmel explained. "Believing in that – believing in themselves – to do that and know that they can perform it when the time comes to raise their hand."