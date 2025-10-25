Expand / Collapse search
US women's gymnastics team wins fewest medals at a World Championships since 2001

Leanne Wong takes all-around silver while Joscelyn Roberson earns vault bronze in Jakarta

Jackson Thompson By Jackson Thompson Fox News
The U.S. women's gymnastics team won just two medals at the World Championships in Jakarta this past week. It was the country's lowest medal total in the international competition since 2001. 

The U.S.'s only two medalists were Leanne Wong, who won an all-around silver, and Joscelyn Roberson, who won bronze on vault. 

China finished ahead of the U.S. with three women's medals, while neutral athletes competing on behalf of Russia also won three. 

Joscelyn Roberson

USA's Joscelyn Roberson trains at the Indonesia Arena in Jakarta on October 18, 2025, ahead of the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. The Championships will be held from October 19 to 25 for the first time in a Southeast Asian country.  (Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

U.S. program lead Chellsie Memmel addressed the team's underperformance.

"It was rough," Memmel said, according to Olympics.com. "There were some very good pieces, but then there was rough. I didn’t feel like there was an attack of their events and their skills overall. There were still good things, but I have work to do.

MYKAYLA SKINNER OPENS UP ON JOINING ‘SAVE WOMEN’S SPORTS' MOVEMENT AFTER SIMONE BILES FEUD 

Leanne Wong

Leanne Wong of United States of America prepares for her exercise during the Women's qualification on day three of the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships at Indonesia Arena on October 21, 2025 in Jakarta, Indonesia.  (Tom Weller/Getty Images)

"We’ll talk it over, but not beat it to death," Memmel continued. "They know what happened. They know they didn’t perform at their best, so they’re going to want to come in and go into training and reset."

The U.S. is used to regular dominance in the women's category in international gymnastics. This was only the third year since 2006 in which the U.S. didn't finish with the most women's medals since 2006, aside from 2017 and 2021, when it tied with Japan and Russia for most. 

Dulcy Caylor

United States’ Dulcy Caylor competes on the balance beam during the women's all-around final at the 53rd FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Jakarta on October 23, 2025. (Yasuyoshi CHIBA / AFP)

This year, the team was without superstars Simone Biles, Suni Lee, Jade Carey and Jordan Chiles. 

If this past week is any indication, it could spell trouble for the U.S. gymnastics women's dynasty heading into the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. 

"For me, it means going into each turn with the intent that it’s going to be great, and being confident with it," Memmel explained. "Believing in that – believing in themselves – to do that and know that they can perform it when the time comes to raise their hand."

