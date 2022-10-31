Expand / Collapse search
Auburn Tigers
Published

Auburn fires football coach Bryan Harsin following loss to Arkansas

Bryan Harsin took over for Gus Malzahn in 2021

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Auburn fired football coach Bryan Harsin on Monday following the team’s latest loss to Arkansas.

Harsin failed to inspire the confidence of Auburn officials as the Tigers lost to the Razorbacks 41-27 at Jordan-Hare Stadium and fell to 3-5 overall this season.

Bryan Harsin reacts to a play against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama.

Bryan Harsin reacts to a play against Arkansas, Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Auburn, Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

"Auburn University had decided to make a change in the leadership of the Auburn University football program," the school said. "President Roberts made the decision after a thorough review and evaluation of all aspects of the football program. Auburn will begin an immediate search for a coach that will return the Auburn program to a place where it is consistently competing at the highest levels and representing the winning tradition that is Auburn."

Harsin took over at Auburn in place of Guz Malzahn in 2021. He had spent seven years at Boise State and one year with Arkansas State before getting the Tigers job.

Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the Rebels game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, Oct. 15, 2022.

Bryan Harsin walks onto the field during the Rebels game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi, Oct. 15, 2022. (Matt Bush-USA Today Sports)

Auburn reached as high as No. 12 in the Associated Press Top 25 during the season but the team ultimately finished 6-7 and 3-5 against SEC opponents. The team lost 17-13 to Houston in the Birmingham Bowl.

Auburn didn’t get off to a great start either in 2022. The team moved to 3-5 and 1-4 in the SEC after Saturday’s loss. Harsin’s buyout is more than $15 million.

Bryan Harsin looks towards the scoreboard during the Bulldogs game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2022.

Bryan Harsin looks towards the scoreboard during the Bulldogs game at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia, Oct. 8, 2022. (Dale Zanine-USA Today Sports)

The move to fire Harsin came as The Associated Press reported Auburn is finalizing a deal with John Cohen to make him the new athletic director. Cohen would leave the Mississippi State role for Auburn.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.