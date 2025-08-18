Olivia Dunne following Taylor Swift guide to dating pro athlete

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Taylor Swift appeared to have set the standard when it comes to dating professional athletes.

Olivia Dunne, a national champion former gymnast at LSU, told Page Six in a recent interview that she’s looking to the pop star when it comes to navigating that world. Dunne is in a relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes.

But unlike Swift and Travis Kelce’s start, Dunne and Skenes had some familiarity with each other as they both went to LSU.

"(Taylor) has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well," she told the outlet. "And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates."

Dunne said trying to date a pro athletes is its own beast because they’re always traveling, among the other challenges that comes with it.

In Swift’s case, she’s presently the most popular recording artist in the world but she did receive some boos from NFL fans at Super Bowl LIX this past February.

"I think that she takes the heat a lot worse than I do, because, I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down," Dunne added to Page Six. "It just really resonated with me. It’s a unique position to be in. And I think for some people, women in sports is uncomfortable for some reason."

The dating life is far from the only thing that Dunne looks up to Swift for. She noted that the music icon seems to be dominating nearly every aspect of life at 35 years old.

"I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable."

Swift appeared on the "New Heights" podcast last week alongside Kelce. The two offered a glimpse into their relationship, which began in 2023.