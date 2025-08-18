Expand / Collapse search
Kansas City Chiefs

Olivia Dunne following Taylor Swift guide to dating pro athlete

Dunne has been dating Paul Skenes for a few years

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Taylor Swift appeared to have set the standard when it comes to dating professional athletes.

Olivia Dunne, a national champion former gymnast at LSU, told Page Six in a recent interview that she’s looking to the pop star when it comes to navigating that world. Dunne is in a relationship with Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes. 

Olivia Dunne at Mets game

May 12, 2025; New York City, New York, USA;Olivia Dunne on the field before a game between the New York Mets and the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field. (Brad Penner/Imagn Images)

But unlike Swift and Travis Kelce’s start, Dunne and Skenes had some familiarity with each other as they both went to LSU.

"(Taylor) has her boyfriend that’s a professional athlete and my boyfriend is a professional athlete as well," she told the outlet. "And she has her own success and I have my own success, so I try to look at her perspective on things and how she handles criticism, how she navigates."

Dunne said trying to date a pro athletes is its own beast because they’re always traveling, among the other challenges that comes with it.

In Swift’s case, she’s presently the most popular recording artist in the world but she did receive some boos from NFL fans at Super Bowl LIX this past February.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce hugging at the AFC Championship game in January 2025.

Taylor Swift, left, and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walk off the field after the trophy ceremony following the Chiefs' 32-29 victory over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game on Jan. 26, 2025, at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Emily Curiel/Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

"I think that she takes the heat a lot worse than I do, because, I mean, the bigger you are, the more people you have trying to tear you down," Dunne added to Page Six. "It just really resonated with me. It’s a unique position to be in. And I think for some people, women in sports is uncomfortable for some reason."

The dating life is far from the only thing that Dunne looks up to Swift for. She noted that the music icon seems to be dominating nearly every aspect of life at 35 years old.

"I admire her in so many different ways. Her work ethic, how much she cares about what she puts out there and how the meaning behind everything is very admirable."

Oliva Dunne and Paul Skenes

Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Livvy Dunne pose for a photo during the 2025 All-Star Red Carpet Show presented by Deer Park at Battery Ave on Tuesday, July 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Swift appeared on the "New Heights" podcast last week alongside Kelce. The two offered a glimpse into their relationship, which began in 2023.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

