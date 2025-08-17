Expand / Collapse search
Minnesota Vikings

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell drops F-bomb during live TV interview in preseason bout vs Patriots

O'Connell's expletive came after spotting an illegal motion penalty that negated a first down

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Minnesota Vikings’ Kevin O’Connell gave a perfect example as to why NFL head coaches are not mic’d up on gameday. 

While other professional sporting events have mic’d up moments during live broadcasts, the NFL usually saves time for potential edits with that because of some, well, fruitful language. 

But with the NFL in the midst of preseason, the Vikings’ broadcast decided to mic’d up O’Connell to provide some more entertainment for the fans watching at home. However, the live interview led to an F-bomb being dropped by the Vikings’ lead man. 

Kevin O'Connell claps on field

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell claps to the crowd before the game against the Houston Texans at U.S. Bank Stadium.  (Brad Rempel/Imagn Images)

During the third quarter in the game between the Vikings and New England Patriots, O’Connell was on the Fox 9 broadcast when he was answering a question while watching a play unfold. 

He didn’t think of censoring himself after seeing something he didn’t like. 

"I’m excited about this year’s team and excited about this play-call, fellas," O’Connell told the broadcasters. "We’ve got a fast-motion…Oh no! F--- … It’s coming back."

The reason for O’Connell’s expletive was noticing illegal motion at the line of scrimmage before the ball was even snapped. So, though the play would’ve gotten the Vikings a first down, it was called back for the penalty instead. 

Kevin O'Connell smiles on practice field

Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell looks on during the teams training camp at the Minnesota Vikings Training Facility. (Matt Krohn/Imagn Images)

It may not have been O’Connell’s first-team offense on the field, but he’s expecting his team to play sound football no matter who’s in the game. 

The Vikings ended up losing to the Patriots, 20-12, though the expected starting quarterback, 2024 first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy didn’t suit up yet again for the team’s second preseason game. 

However, McCarthy has shined thus far in training camp practices, including joint work with the Patriots this week. 

McCarthy missed the entire 2024 season before it even began due to a meniscus tear. But O’Connell’s Vikings went a surprising 14-3 with Sam Darnold at the helm. With Darnold now the starting quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks, it’s McCarthy’s show heading into his second year. 

Kevin O'Connell looks on field

Head coach Kevin O'Connell of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during the first quarter of a game against the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 01, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

O’Connell is hoping that he doesn’t have to spew that many expletives from the sideline this season, as the Vikings are looking to get back into the playoffs. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

