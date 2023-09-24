Olivia Dunne, boyfriend Paul Skenes take in LSU football game: 'Back in the boot!'

LSU star gymnast Olivia Dunne and her boyfriend, former Tigers baseball star and current Pittsburgh Pirates minor leaguer Paul Skenes, stepped out to watch the football team on Saturday.

Skenes and Dunne appeared to share their first photo of themselves together as a couple. The two were in the crowd at Tiger Stadium as No. 12 LSU defeated Arkansas 34-31. Dunne reshared the photo on her Instagram Stories.

"Back in the boot!" Skenes wrote on his Instagram.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Pirates' pitcher rocked a purple collared shirt and Dunne wore a yellow dress with white polka dots and cowboy boots.

APP USERS VIEW THE POST HERE.

She wrote on the picture, "My (heart)" with a yellow heart emoji. It appeared to be the first photo of them together posted on social media as their romance heated up over the summer.

Skenes confirmed the relationship last month. Skenes and Dunne started dating while his best friend at LSU was dating Dunne’s roommate, Skenes told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

"Just a small world type of thing," Skenes said.

Dunne recently fueled rumors she was dating the former LSU baseball star with a slew of social media posts.

The gymnast posted on her Instagram story a mirror selfie in a Pittsburgh Pirates ball cap. She included her location on the photo as Fort Myers, Florida. The New York Post noted that Dunne was in Bradenton, Florida, last month and that her grandparents live about three hours away from the town.

LSU FOOTBALL PLAYER RECOVERING AFTER EMERGENCY SURGERY TO REMOVE BRAIN TUMOR

After helping LSU to the national championship at the College World Series, Skenes signed his deal with the Pirates, which included a record-breaking $9.2 million bonus.

Dunne is a star herself, amassing 4.3 million followers on Instagram ahead of her senior season at LSU. Skenes said the shared fame has helped them grow closer while noting it can be a challenge at times.

"It’s nice, for sure," Skenes told the Post-Gazette. "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere. If one of us went out in Baton Rouge by ourselves, there’s probably gonna be someone there asking for something – picture, autograph, whatever.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It’s nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don’t have any control over it. She really doesn’t either. I’m sure it’ll get better as I go up levels, but that’s something I want for her."

Fox News’ Joe Morgan contributed to this report.