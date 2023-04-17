Expand / Collapse search
San Francisco 49ers
Published

Olivia Culpo says attending Coachella without ring after Christian McCaffrey engagement led to 'trouble'

McCaffrey, 26, and Culpo, 30, announced their engagement earlier this month

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey just proposed to longtime girlfriend Olivia Culpo earlier this month, but the former Miss USA revealed that the decision not to wear her engagement ring at Coachella got her into a bit of "trouble." 

In a "get ready with me" TikTok video posted Sunday, Culpo said she got hit on during the popular music festival, which she attended with her sisters, Aurora and Sophia Culpo, and her longtime assistant, Jackson McDonald.

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. 

Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California.  (Daniele Venturelli/WireImage)

"I will say though, not wearing your ring can get you into trouble," Culpo said in the video. "Yesterday, I got hit on." 

Culpo went on to explain that the man asked for name, adding that he saw her at a Super Bowl party. 

"So I gave him my name, and then he looked up my Instagram. I saw him look up my Instagram — he didn’t follow me or anything, and he definitely saw that I was engaged, and he was like, ‘Oh bye.'"

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey  and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida.

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey  and Olivia Culpo pose on the Red Carpet poses prior to the NFL Honors on February 1, 2020 at the Adrienne Arsht Center in Miami, Florida. (Rich Graessle/PPI/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

McDonald was then heard in the video saying: "I literally thought he was going to steal you." 

McCaffrey, 26, and Culpo, 30, announced their engagement on social media earlier this month.  

The pair was introduced to one another in June 2019. Culpo, who won Miss Universe in 2012, previously dated former NFL wide receiver Danny Amendola.

NFC running back Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he takes the field during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

NFC running back Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts as he takes the field during an NFL Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The engagement caps off McCaffrey’s sixth NFL season.  He was traded midseason from the Carolina Panthers to the 49ers, who reached the NFC championship where they eventually lost to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.