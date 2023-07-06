Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Boxing
Published

Oleksandr Usyk to face off against Daniel Dubois in Poland

Oleksandr Usyk had originally wanted to fight Tyson Fury

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk is set to defend his WBA, WBO and IBF belts against Daniel Dubois this August in Poland, where the Ukrainian fighter will have plenty of home support.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Usyk confirmed on Thursday that he will face Dubois, a Briton who is the WBA mandatory challenger, on Aug. 26 at Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw.

Oleksandr Usyk during boxing match

Oleksandr Usyk lands a punch on Anthony Joshua during the Rage on the Red Sea Heavyweight Title Fight at King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images)

The 36-year-old Usyk (20-0, 13 knockouts) had hoped to fight Tyson Fury but negotiations broke down.

ELON MUSK'S FATHER BLASTS POSSIBLE CAGE MATCH WITH MARK ZUCKERBERG, SAYS IT WOULD CREATE A ‘NO-WIN SITUATION’

Oleksandr Usyk after match

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates after defeating Anthony Joshua in the Rage on the Red Sea Heavyweight Title Fight at King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. ( Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images)

Usyk is coming off back-to-back wins over Anthony Joshua, taking the three belts from the British fighter in London in 2021 and defending them in the rematch in Saudi Arabia last August.

Oleksandr Usyk after match

Oleksandr Usyk celebrates with an Ukraine flag after defeating Anthony Joshua in the Rage on the Red Sea Heavyweight Title Fight at King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 20, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.   (Khalid Alhaj/MB Media/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old Dubois, who holds the WBA regular title, is 19-1 with 18 knockouts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Poland has been a strong supporter of its neighbor since Russia invaded Ukraine.