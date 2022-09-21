Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma State Cowboys
Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy puts onus on Oklahoma for Bedlam's end

Bedlam began in 1904 and the next game is set for November

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
The rivalry football series between Oklahoma State and Oklahoma will come to an end when the Sooners leave for the SEC in 2025.

The series began in 1904, and the two schools have met 116 times. However, all the hype and pageantry will come to an end in a few years. The Action Network first reported the series’ likely end.

On Tuesday, the mid-slinging began over which side actually had a say in the series coming to an end.

Wide receiver Tay Martin, #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, celebrates a 43-yard touchdown catch with wide receiver Bryson Green, #19, only to have the play ruled incomplete against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.  

Wide receiver Tay Martin, #1 of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, celebrates a 43-yard touchdown catch with wide receiver Bryson Green, #19, only to have the play ruled incomplete against the Oklahoma Sooners in the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium on Nov. 27, 2021 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.   (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy put the onus on Oklahoma for ending the rivalry, citing their decision to join Texas and move to the SEC in a couple of years.

"Bedlam is history, we all know that. We've known that because OU chose to follow Texas and the money to the SEC. It's OK. So now, we're having what I think are childish discussions, in my opinion, over something that's done. And I would like to make this the last statement that I have because I have no hard feelings," Gundy said, via ESPN.

"But what's going on now is almost a situation with a husband and a wife, or a girlfriend and a boyfriend when you know you're dead wrong, and you try to turn the table and make them think they're wrong, when Oklahoma State has no part in this."

Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks around the field after his 150th career win at OSU with a victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 1, 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Head coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys looks around the field after his 150th career win at OSU with a victory against the Central Michigan Chippewas at Boone Pickens Stadium on Sept. 1, 2022 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Oklahoma State athletic director Chad Weiberg told the Action Network there are no openings for the two teams to play each other.

"We don't have any openings to play them," he said. "We're full. Unless there are significant undertakings to make the game happen, it can't happen."

Joe Castiglione, Oklahoma’s athletic director, put the blame on Oklahoma State.

"Oklahoma State has shown no interest to schedule any future games in football, so we’re moving on," he said.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams, #13, runs the ball up field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 27, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams, #13, runs the ball up field against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Nov. 27, 2021 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. (William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The next meeting in the series kicks off Nov. 19 in Norman.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Story tips can be sent to Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com.