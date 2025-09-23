Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State fires Mike Gundy after 21 seasons following fan outrage

Cowboys went 3-9 last year and started 1-2 this season under longtime coach

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Oklahoma State has fired Mike Gundy in the midst of his 21st season with the team.

Oklahoma State fans let their displeasure be heard as the team lost to Tulsa at home for the first time in 74 years. Tulsa beat Oklahoma State 19-12 on Friday at Boone Pickens Stadium, prompting Cowboys fans to call for Gundy's firing.

Tulsa took a 16-3 lead into halftime, and fans chanted "Fire Gundy" before the first half ended. The chants continued with four minutes left in the fourth quarter with Tulsa leading 19-12, and the vociferous crowd was heard on the ESPN broadcast.

Mike Gundy running

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy runs onto the field during the Big 12 championship game against the Texas Longhorns Dec. 2, 2023, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. (Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Oklahoma State beat UT Martin 27-7 in its first game but was demolished by No. 6 Oregon, 69-3. The Cowboys are 1-2 to start the season after going 3-9 last year, which followed 18 consecutive seasons, all under Gundy, in which they finished at .500 or better. It was just two seasons ago that the Cowboys were in the Big 12 championship.

Over 21 years and 260 games at Oklahoma State, Gundy has a 170-90 record.

"Cowboy Football reached an unprecedented level of success and national prominence under Coach Gundy's leadership," OSU athletic director Chad Weiberg said in a statement. "I believe I speak for OSU fans everywhere when I say that we are grateful for all he did to raise the standard and show us all what is possible for Oklahoma State football."

gundy during bowl game

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy reacts on the sideline in the second half against the Texas A&M Aggies during the TaxAct Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium Dec. 27, 2023, in Houston. (Tim Warner/Getty Images)

LSU STAR WHIT WEEKS REVEALS RELATIONSHIP WITH DAUGHTER OF OLE MISS COACH LANE KIFFIN DAYS BEFORE GAME

Oklahoma State will try to turn it around when it plays the Baylor Bears, who are 2-1, next week at home. 

It's a sad turn of events for Gundy, who played quarterback for the Cowboys from 1986 to 1989 and became a fan favorite over his two-plus decades of coaching.

However, a 4-11 record has turned him into public enemy number one.

Mike Gundy runs out on field

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy runs on the field before an game against Tulsa at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Sept. 19, 2025. (Imagn)

Oklahoma State was Gundy's first head coaching gig after he served as offensive coordinator from 2001 to 2004. He also had stints at Maryland and Baylor in the late 1990s.

Fox News' Ryan Canfield contributed to this report.

