Oklahoma State fans call for Mike Gundy to be fired after historic loss to Tulsa

Oklahoma State fans let their displeasure be heard as the team lost to Tulsa at home for the first time in 74 years.

Tulsa beat Oklahoma State 19-12 on Friday at Boone Pickens Stadium, prompting Cowboys fans to call for head coach Mike Gundy to be fired throughout the game.

Tulsa took a 16-3 lead into halftime, and fans chanted "Fire Gundy" before the first half ended. The chants continued with four minutes left in the fourth quarter with Tulsa leading 19-12 as the vociferous crowd was heard on the ESPN broadcast.

The loss for Oklahoma State dropped the Cowboys to 1-2. Oklahoma State beat UT Martin 27-7 in its first game but was demolished by Oregon last week, as the No. 6 team in the country beat them, 69-3.

The 58-year-old head coach praised the "awesome" fans after the game, despite the calls for his job.

"They were awesome tonight, they really were," Gundy said via the New York Post. "The stadium was full, and they were fired up, and they were awesome."

Gundy was asked what his message would be to fans who want him fired immediately.

"Those aren’t decisions that I make," Gundy said. "My decision is to do exactly what I mentioned earlier and get these guys and keep on moving forward and go on down the road, and that’s what you do."

Over 21 years and 260 games at Oklahoma State, Gundy has a 170-90 record. However, the team had its worst season in the Gundy era last season, when they went 3-9.

Oklahoma State will try to turn it around when they play the Baylor Bears, who are currently 2-1, next week at home.

