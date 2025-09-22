Expand / Collapse search
LSU star Whit Weeks reveals relationship with daughter of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin days before game

Weeks is one of the top linebackers in the SEC

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks and Landry Kiffin, daughter of Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin, appeared to confirm their relationship days before the two teams play each other.

Landry Kiffin, an Ole Miss student, posted a photo of the two on her Instagram as part of a slideshow of several different pictures. She captioned the gallery as, "happy."

Whit Weeks looks on

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks (40) looks on against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the second half at Tiger Stadium on Sept. 20, 2025. (Stephen Lew/Imagn Images)

Weeks added his own playful comment to the post.

"Nice dude," he wrote.

Landry responded, "Thanks bud."

The so-called hard launch of the relationship came at a suspicious time for both Weeks and Kiffin. The game between LSU and Ole Miss, which is set to take place in Oxford, Mississippi, on Saturday afternoon, is one of the early marquee SEC games of the 2025 season.

Lane Kiffin on the sideline

Mississippi head coach Lane Kiffin looks downfield at his team during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulane in Oxford, Mississippi, Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Weeks is one of the top defenders in the conference. He led the SEC in solo tackles last season with 61. Through four games this season, he has 11 total tackles including five solo. He also has a tackle for a loss and a half-sack.

LSU heads into the game ranked No. 4 in the latest Associated Press top 25 poll with a 4-0 record.

Lane Kiffin has been the head coach at Ole Miss since 2020. He led the Rebels to the team’s third 10-win season in four years. This year, Ole Miss is also 4-0 through four games.

Whit Weeks makes a tackle

Florida wide receiver Dallas Wilson (6) is hit by LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40), who was penalized for targeting on the play, and safety Tamarcus Cooley (0), in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Saturday’s game will be massive for several reasons.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

