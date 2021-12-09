Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Published

Oklahoma lawmaker wants 'appropriate goodbye' for Lincoln Riley after he abruptly left Sooners for USC

Oklahoma state Sen. Bill Coleman introduced the bill this week

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Lincoln Riley’s departure from Oklahoma to USC apparently reverberated across the Sooner State and into the statehouse.

Oklahoma state Sen. Bill Coleman, R-Ponca City, came up with the imperfect idea of renaming a three-inch portion of desolate highway after the coach who bolted in the middle of the night for sunnier skies.

Lincoln Riley yells to his team before the Oklahoma-TCU game Oct. 16, 2021, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Coleman said in a news release he thought it would be the best way to honor Riley. The bill would rename a small portion of the westbound lane of State Highway 325 after the former Sooners coach.

"I felt the State of Oklahoma needed an appropriate goodbye to this former head coach whose sudden departure left many in shock, including a team of young, dedicated college players. I found the tiniest section of our most desolate of highways to pay tribute to Coach Riley’s exit from Oklahoma football and the state," Coleman said. "This is only fitting as this is the last three inches one sees before leaving our great state heading west.

Lincoln Riley talks to his Oklahoma Sooner players before the Kansas Jayhawks game on Oct. 23, 2021, in Lawrence, Kansas.

"While we are all free to pursue employment elsewhere, there is a level of professionalism that is expected to be adhered to. From all indications, professionalism was pretty much absent in how this departure was executed."

Coleman indicated he would personally pay for the signage. The bill could become law at the next session in February.

New USC football head coach Lincoln Riley poses with USC Board of Trustees Chair Rick Caruso, left, university president Carol L. Folt and athletic director Mike Bohn, right, at the Los Angeles Coliseum on Nov. 29, 2021.

Riley left Oklahoma after leading the school to two appearances in the College Football Playoff and putting together teams that saw Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield win Heisman Trophies.

He never led Oklahoma to a national title. Bob Stoops was the last coach to do that.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com