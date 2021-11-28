Expand / Collapse search
Oklahoma Sooners
Published

Oklahoma loses recruits in immediate aftermath of Lincoln Riley's departure

Lincoln Riley decided to take the USC job

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave Oklahoma for USC has already reverberated through the recruiting classes the Sooners were counting on for the future of the football program.

Treyaun Webb, one of the nation's top running backs in the class of 2023, had committed to Oklahoma before Riley’s departure. He announced hours after word got out that Riley was going to USC he was no longer committed to Oklahoma and keeping his options open.

Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after the Sooners scored a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the first half at McLane Stadium Nov. 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas.

Head coach Lincoln Riley of the Oklahoma Sooners reacts after the Sooners scored a touchdown against the Baylor Bears in the first half at McLane Stadium Nov. 13, 2021 in Waco, Texas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

"First off, I would like to thank the University of Oklahoma and the coaching staff for believing in me and welcoming me with open arms," Webb wrote.

"It has been a wild recruiting process for me to say the least, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me.

"With that being said, due to the recent changes, my family and I have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Oklahoma."

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team play against Iowa State Nov. 20, 2021, in Norman, Okla.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley watches his team play against Iowa State Nov. 20, 2021, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Alonzo Adams)

Webb is a star athlete at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla.

Branon Inniss, a top wide receiver recruit from the class of 2023, also decided to decommit from Oklahoma. He plays at Plantation American Heritage in Florida.

"Lincoln Riley was a big reason why I committed to Oklahoma. So, I feel like going forward this is the best decision for me and my family," Inniss told 247 Sports.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with his players during a game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley talks with his players during a game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Stillwater, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

