Oklahoma loses recruits in immediate aftermath of Lincoln Riley's departure

Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave Oklahoma for USC has already reverberated through the recruiting classes the Sooners were counting on for the future of the football program.

Treyaun Webb, one of the nation's top running backs in the class of 2023, had committed to Oklahoma before Riley’s departure. He announced hours after word got out that Riley was going to USC he was no longer committed to Oklahoma and keeping his options open.

"First off, I would like to thank the University of Oklahoma and the coaching staff for believing in me and welcoming me with open arms," Webb wrote.

"It has been a wild recruiting process for me to say the least, but at the end of the day, I have to do what’s best for me.

"With that being said, due to the recent changes, my family and I have decided it is in my best interest to decommit from the University of Oklahoma."

Webb is a star athlete at Trinity Christian Academy in Jacksonville, Fla.

Branon Inniss, a top wide receiver recruit from the class of 2023, also decided to decommit from Oklahoma. He plays at Plantation American Heritage in Florida.

"Lincoln Riley was a big reason why I committed to Oklahoma. So, I feel like going forward this is the best decision for me and my family," Inniss told 247 Sports.