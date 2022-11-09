Oilers announce Evander Kane will miss months after scary wrist injury

The Edmonton Oilers announced that forward Evander Kane is going to miss likely 3-4 months after suffering a gruesome wrist injury against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

After being checked near the boards, Kane hit the ice with the puck right underneath him. As Lightning left winger Pat Maroon started to skate to it, he accidentally sliced Kane’s wrist with his skate and the Oilers veteran immediate skated to his bench for assistance.

Blood was seen pouring out of the open wound, and an Oilers staffer quickly put a towel over it. Kane was transported to a hospital to deal with the injury, but it’s going to be quite some time before he returns.

Edmonton placed him on the long-term injured reserve on Wednesday.

Kane also gave an update following his procedure, saying that he appreciates everyone’s support after the scary moment on the ice.

"Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours," Kane said. "Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me, and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m extremely grateful.

"I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans."

The incident occurred in the second period of the Oilers’ 3-2 win over the Lightning.

Kane joined the Oilers last season after getting cut by the San Jose Sharks. In 43 games, he scored 22 goals and had 17 assists. So far this season, Kane has played in 14 games and scored five goals with eight assists.

With Kane’s loss, the Oilers recalled forwards Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin from their AHL affiliate Bakersfield Condors.

Fox News Digital sports editor Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.