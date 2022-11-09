Oilers' Evander Kane suffers scary laceration to wrist, taken to hospital: 'You cringe when you see that'

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane suffered a scary cut to his wrist Tuesday night during the team’s game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

The incident occurred in the second period of the Oilers’ 3-2 win. Kane got caught up with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers inside the Oilers’ defensive zone and while down on the ice, he was cut by Maroon. Edmonton said Kane was in stable condition and was set to undergo a procedure.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"The news that I’ve received so far, it’s very limited, is that he’s in a good spot," Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft said.

Lighting coach Jon Cooper added, "You cringe when you see that. It was tough to see. Hopefully he's going to be OK because you know, hockey, you battle against each other. It's a war (but) we're still a family."

Kane grabbed the lacerated area with his right hand and rushed to the bench before heading to the locker room.

RYAN REYNOLDS WANTS TO BUY SENATORS, BUT 'I NEED A SUGAR MOMMY' TO DO SO

"It's scary, certainly scary," Oilers star Connor McDavid said. "I think you could feel the energy in the entire rink kind of just get sucked out. We're thinking about him. We're hearing he's doing OK, but that's obviously initial."

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said he saw the urgency on Kane’s face when he rushed off the ice.

"You could see his face coming off the ice, it almost looked like he hurt something else going down and then he gets up pretty quick and you see it in his face and then you look back and there's all the blood," he told reporters, via NHL.com. "So obviously a scary situation but as far as we know, obviously I don't want to comment too much on it but just scary situation."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kane joined the Oilers last season after getting cut by the San Jose Sharks. In 43 games, he scored 22 goals and had 17 assists. So far this season, Kane has played in 14 games and scored five goals with eight assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.