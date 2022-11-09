Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Edmonton Oilers
Published

Oilers' Evander Kane on gruesome wrist injury after 'extremely scary moment'

Evander Kane's incident occurred in the second period vs the Lightning

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 9

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Edmonton Oilers winger Evander Kane said he was "still in a little bit of shock" after Tuesday night’s incident against the Tampa Bay Lightning and vowed to return to the ice.

Kane was taken to a hospital after his wrist was accidentally cut by Lighting player Pat Maroon during their game. Blood poured out of Kane’s wrist and onto the ice as he was rushed off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane is knocked to the ice during the Lightning game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane is knocked to the ice during the Lightning game, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

He released an update on his condition on social media.

"Thank you all for the kind wishes and prayers from over the past several hours," Kane said. "Obviously last night was an extremely scary moment for me and I’m still in a little bit of shock. I would like to thank the entire training staff of the Edmonton Oilers and Tampa Bay Lightning, along with all the doctors and paramedics who rushed to help treat and repair my injury. Without all of you I know things would’ve been much worse and I’m extremely grateful.

"I won’t be back next game, but I will be back and I look forward to being back on the ice playing the game I love alongside my teammates in front of our great fans."

CANUCKS' BO HORVAT WANTS TO REPAY SPORTS BETTOR WHO LOST DUE TO HIS SHOOTOUT BLUNDER

The incident occurred in the second period of the Oilers’ 3-2 win. Kane got caught up with Lightning defenseman Philippe Myers inside the Oilers’ defensive zone and while down on the ice, he was cut by Maroon. Edmonton said Kane was in stable condition and was set to undergo a procedure.

The skate of the Lightning's Pat Maroon cuts the arm of Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena on Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa.

The skate of the Lightning's Pat Maroon cuts the arm of Evander Kane of the Edmonton Oilers at Amalie Arena on Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa. (Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images)

Kane grabbed the lacerated area with his right hand and rushed to the bench before heading to the locker room.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane heads to the bench after being cut during the Lightning game Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa.

Edmonton Oilers left wing Evander Kane heads to the bench after being cut during the Lightning game Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Tampa. (AP Photo/Jason Behnken)

Kane joined the Oilers last season after getting cut by the San Jose Sharks. In 43 games, he scored 22 goals and had 17 assists. So far this season, Kane has played in 14 games and scored five goals with eight assists.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.