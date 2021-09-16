Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio Bobcats
Published

Ohio runs double pass trick play for touchdown vs. Louisiana

Ohio was looking for its first win of the season against a strong Louisiana squad

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 16

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ohio pulled off a fun trick play for a touchdown Thursday night against Louisiana.

In the second quarter with about 2:30 to play, Bobcats quarterback Armani Rogers tossed the ball behind him to quarterback Kurtis Rourke who was lined up as a wide receiver and Rourke threw the ball to running back O’Shaan Allison for a 25-yard touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was a neat little trick play that made the game 14-7 with the successful extra point.

Ohio was in search of its first win of the 2021 season but went into a hole early.

PURDUE'S BIG BASS DRUM SIDELINED FOR FOOTBALL GAME VS. NOTRE DAME

Levi Lewis threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to John Stevens Jr. to complete a 10-play, 91-yard drive for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Montrell Johnson then ran for a 6-yard touchdown at the start of the second quarter to complete a 10-play, 80-yard drive.

Ohio started the season with a 29-9 loss to Syracuse in Week 1 and then a two-point loss to FCS Duquesne. The team still has a tough schedule before Mid-American Conference play starts.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Louisiana is looking to build on last year’s momentum but started 2021 with a 20-point loss to Texas. The team barely got through FCS Nicholls State last week, holding off their late charge.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com