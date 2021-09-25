Expand / Collapse search
Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State's K'Vaughan Pope involved in heated sideline moment: report

K'Vaughan Pope sent some telling tweets after the incident

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
An Ohio State football player was involved in a heated moment during the team’s game against Akron on Saturday night.

Buckeyes linebacker K’Vaughan Pope was apparently seen going into the locker room in the middle of the second quarter after getting in an argument with coaches, according to the Cleveland Plain-Dealer.

Pope threw his gloves into the crowd and at one point tried to take off his jersey before coaches and his teammates attempted to cool him off. Pope later tweeted "good lucc (sic) to my teammates" after the outburst. He also tweeted "f--- Ohio State" before deleting it.

According to reports, Pope tried to run onto the field for a defensive play but was waved off by teammate Teradja Mitchell. The incident ensued after Pope came off the field.

Vaughan, a senior who’s been with Ohio State since his freshman year, played in two games last season and recorded two total tackles. The Akron game was his third appearance of the season. He had three tackles coming into Saturday.

Pope was thought to come into the season as a start but had been regulated to special teams in the opener and a limited number of snaps against Oregon and Tulsa, according to Eleven Warriors.

Dallas Grant, another linebacker who was expected to make an impact, entered the transfer portal earlier in the week.

